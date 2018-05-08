DISCIPLINE THEORY TO PERFORM AT 24 HOUR LIVE TELETHON TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE CHARITY SCARES THAT CARE

On the heels of their recent release “Scream 4 Me”, musical group Discipline Theory will taking part in The Horror Show with Brian Keene’s second annual 24-hour live streaming telethon to raise money for Scares That Care, a 501C(3) charity that helps children with cancer, women with breast cancer, and burn victims.

On May 11 of this year Discipline Theory will head to York, PA to perform on special edition of “The Horror Show with Brian Keene”, a weekly podcast hosted by best-selling writer Brian Keene and animation and video game veteran Dave Thomas. This special event will take place at The Courtyard Marriott in York, PA beginning at noon (EST) on May 11 and end at noon (EST) on May 12. The telethon it will be live-streamed for free across the world. This year that stream will be via the Project Entertainment Network’s YouTube channel.

Discipline Theory is a Dark Rock band who mix elements of Metal, Industrial & Synth Rock into a cohesive Heavy Rock sound. Not linked to one specific genre, and often categorized as Metal, the band music falls into the realms of Heavy Rock, Goth Rock, and Industrial. The band has opened up for national acts such as Death Valley High, One Eyed Doll, The Genitorturers & The Dreaming and even the international Dellacoma. Discipline Theory consists of Jose Castillo on guitar, Kevin Belyski on bass and ed·DIE on lead vocals and programming. Discipline Theory’s recent release “Scream 4 Me” was released on May 3, 2018 on Nation Paranormal Day.

For more information Discipline Theory, “The Horror Show With Brian Keene” or the charity Scares That Care please visit the following:

Discipline Theory

http://www.disciplinetheory.com

The Horror Show with Brian Keene

http://www.thehorrorshowwithbriankeene.com

Scares That Care

http://scaresthatcare.org