DisasterTheory Releases Their Version of 4 Non Blondes What’s Up

As Christmas rolls around, the band DisasterTheory has been hard at work on their 2nd album. While they work on the album they decided to release one of the tracks as a single. The track is a cover of the 4 Non Blondes hit “What’s Up?”.

Mark Thomas, the vocalist for the band, said “we chose the song because it really fits our current social situation. No matter what your core beliefs may be, you can’t help but look around you and ask what’s going on.”

DisasterTheory’s rendition of the song puts a heavy spin on the classic and brings it back to life as something modern.

DisasterTheory’s What’s Up is scheduled to be released on all major platforms on December 13th, 2019, right before Christmas. The band says that this sneak peak of the second album is their gift and a special thank you to the friends, family and fans that have shown them support.