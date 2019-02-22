Dierks Bentley’s “Seven Peaks Music Festival” Returns For A Second Year

Multi-PLATINUM entertainer Dierks Bentley and the world’s leading live entertainment company Live Nation announced that Seven Peaks Music Festival will officially return for a second year on Aug 30 – Sept 1 over Labor Day Weekend. Set against the heart-stopping mountain views of Buena Vista, CO, fans traveled from 49 states and as far as Australia for the inaugural event in 2018.

By signing up to the festival’s official newsletter at SevenPeaksFestival.com, fans can gain access to a special Pre-Sale code to purchase passes before they go on sale to the general public.

Additionally, Alumni fans, that bought passes for the inaugural year, will have the first chance at passes with the Alumni Pre-Sale. More information on the upcoming event including lineup and ticket details will be revealed in the coming weeks.