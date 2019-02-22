Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Music Festival Is Returning in 2019

Dierks Bentley loved his inaugural Seven Peaks Music Festival so much, he’s bringing it back in 2019.

Bentley and Live Nation Entertainment’s Seven Peaks will descend on the mountainous Buena Vista, Colo., over Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, 2019. The country star will once again play a major role in curating the lineup and activities, and fans who attended the first event will have first grabs at tickets for the second.

The mountain region actually inspired Bentley’s most recent album, The Mountain.

“I love mountains. It’s selfish. I’m picking the bands I want to be here,” Bentley told Taste of Country last year. “I’m picking the location … and in a way, kind of picking the fans, picking the people that want to travel and are passionate about music and community and that’s who you have here.”

The singer envisions himself a bit like Kenny Chesney when it comes to creating something unique, only not at the beach. “I just watched Kenny play in Boston and I learned a lot from Kenny over the years — just seeing what he’s built up over his whole escapist, nostalgic vibe and beach vibe thing,” he says. “I think we have a little of that going on with this mountain thing, to be able to curate this and keep that going, keep that spirit.

Lineup details for 2019 are to come, but fans will again be able to fill their days with white water rafting, kayaking, ATV tours and even ziplining. The 2018 Seven Peaks Music Festival offered music from Bentley, Kiefer Sutherland, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Elle King, Lanco, and the Cadillac Three, among others.

To celebrate the grand return, Bentley shared a video of the excitement on his Facebook page with, “The mountains are calling … again!”

Bentley is also on his Burning Man Tour this year.