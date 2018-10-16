Dierks Bentley Unveils “Burning Man” Music Video Featuring Brothers Osborne

Current three-time CMA nominee Dierks Bentley unveiled the official music video for his Top 20 single “Burning Man” (feat. Brothers Osborne) with Esquire. Longtime director and collaborator Wes Edwards intertwines Bentley’s musical and personal evolution with California’s Salton Sea as the backdrop.

“This song is a personal reflection and it was important to me that you feel that with the video,” said Bentley. “The Bros and I flew out to the desert in July to shoot this…several people on the crew had heat strokes, two cars got stuck in the sand and we had to have a rattlesnake wrangler with us at all times…but we got the shots!”

To watch the “scorching” (Esquire) video for “Burning Man” featuring Brothers Osborne, click here: https://bit.ly/2y99aCp