Dierks Bentley sets date for Off The Map 2026 Tour

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Country star Dierks Bentley has revealed plans for his upcoming Off the Map Tour, a limited summer run that will bring his live show to amphitheaters across the United States.

The six-week trek follows Bentley’s spring stadium appearances with Luke Combs and will span 11 cities nationwide. The tour is scheduled to begin June 12 in Rogers, Arkansas, and conclude July 18 in St. Augustine, Florida.

Bentley will be joined by an impressive lineup of guest performers throughout the run. Legendary bluegrass artist Ricky Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder will appear on the tour alongside Kaitlin Butts, while rising acts Cole Goodwin, Owen Riegling, and Mountain Grass Unit will perform on select dates. Fans can check out a newly released video showing Bentley and Skaggs performing together on “Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go).” Watch: HERE.

Bentley says the tour’s name reflects the idea of stepping away from everyday life and enjoying a break through music and community: “‘Off The Map’ is a song about going to that place where you take a break from it for a little bit, whether it’s a bar stool sipping something cold, or a back porch down a back road. I like to think that our shows are a place where our fans can go off the map for a few hours and recharge the batteries. The band and I are so excited about sharing the road with the one and only Ricky Skaggs, as well as with the other guys and girls on the shows with us this summer. They were all hand-picked, as I am big fans of theirs. Can’t wait to get out there and watch their shows before we get to go out and do our thing. Going to be some great on-stage collaborations this summer.”

For ticket information head to Dierks’ website and Ticketmaster.

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