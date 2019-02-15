Dierks Bentley Reveals Additional Cities, Dates for 2019 Burning Man Tour
Dierks Bentley has extended his 2019 tour, which is named after his recent No. 1 single, “Burning Man.” Bentley’s Burning Man Tour launched in mid-January in Canada and will now keep him on the road until early September.
Bentley played nine dates in Canada before returning to the U.S. for a string of previously announced dates that runs through March 30. The second leg of the 2019 Burning Man Tour will begin on May 30 and run through Sept. 8; a full list of stops is below.
Bentley is sharing the stage with support acts Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and his ’90s cover band, Hot Country Knights. Near the end of the trek, newcomer Caylee Hammack will step in for Townes at a few shows.
“I talked to Jon Pardi last April about the idea of going back on the road together one last time, and I am so happy that I can finally let our fans in on this,” Bentley said when he announced the 2019 Burning Man Tour in October. “I’m still coming off the high of playing Hollywood Bowl and the last tour, but knowing that this Burning Man Tour with Pardi was out there waiting has been so awesome. We cannot wait to get back on the road!”
Bentley was also excited about Townes’ participation in the tour: “Who we bring with us on tour is so important to the band, crew and me and the addition of Tenille Townes is something we are all stoked about,” he added.
For information on tickets for Dierks Bentley’s 2019 Burning Man Tour, visit Dierks.com.
Dierks Bentley’s 2019 Burning Man Tour Dates:
Jan. 17 — Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ FirstOntario Centre
Jan. 18 — Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Richcraft Live at the Canadian Tire Centre
Jan. 19 — Oshawa, Ontario, Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre
Jan. 22 — Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Bell MTS Place
Jan. 23 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ SaskTel Centre
Jan. 24 — Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place
Jan. 26 — Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Jan. 28 — Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada @ Prospera Place
Jan. 29 — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Feb. 14 — Ontario, Calif. @ Citizens Business Bank Arena
Feb. 15 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Feb. 16 — Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center
Feb. 21 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Feb. 22 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Feb. 23 — Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena
Feb. 28 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
March 1 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
March 2 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha
March 7 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center
March 8 — Duluth, Minn. @ AMSOIL Arena
March 9 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
March 28 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
March 29 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
March 30 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
May 30 — Cincinnati, Ohio
May 31 — Indianapolis, Ind.
June 1 — St. Louis, Mo.
June 13 — Brandon, Miss.
June 14 — Alpharetta, Ga.
June 15 — Orange Beach, Ala.
June 29 — Clarkston, Mich.
June 30 — Syracuse, N.Y.
July 11 — Raleigh, N.C.
July 12 — Virginia Beach, Va.
July 13 — Bristow, Va.
July 18 — Jacksonville, Fla.
July 19 — West Palm Beach, Fla.
July 20 — Tampa, Fla.
July 25 — Cleveland, Ohio
July 26 — Holmdel, N.J.
July 27 — Burgettstown, Pa.
Aug. 1 — Darien Center, N.Y.
Aug. 2 — Wantagh, N.Y.
Aug. 3 — Scranton, Pa.
Aug. 8 — Charlotte, N.C.
Aug. 9 — Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Aug. 10 — Dallas, Texas
Aug. 15 — Hartford, Conn.
Aug. 16 — Boston, Mass.
Aug. 17 — Philadelphia, Pa.
Aug. 22 — Kansas City, Mo.
Aug. 23 — Chicago, Ill.
Sept. 6 — Irvine, Calif. *
Sept. 7 — Mountain View, Calif. *
Sept. 8 — Sacramento, Calif. **
* with Jon Pardi, Caylee Hammack and the Hot Country Knights
** with Caylee Hammack and the Hot Country Knights