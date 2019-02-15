Dierks Bentley Reveals Additional Cities, Dates for 2019 Burning Man Tour

Dierks Bentley has extended his 2019 tour, which is named after his recent No. 1 single, “Burning Man.” Bentley’s Burning Man Tour launched in mid-January in Canada and will now keep him on the road until early September.

Bentley played nine dates in Canada before returning to the U.S. for a string of previously announced dates that runs through March 30. The second leg of the 2019 Burning Man Tour will begin on May 30 and run through Sept. 8; a full list of stops is below.

Bentley is sharing the stage with support acts Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and his ’90s cover band, Hot Country Knights. Near the end of the trek, newcomer Caylee Hammack will step in for Townes at a few shows.

“I talked to Jon Pardi last April about the idea of going back on the road together one last time, and I am so happy that I can finally let our fans in on this,” Bentley said when he announced the 2019 Burning Man Tour in October. “I’m still coming off the high of playing Hollywood Bowl and the last tour, but knowing that this Burning Man Tour with Pardi was out there waiting has been so awesome. We cannot wait to get back on the road!”

Bentley was also excited about Townes’ participation in the tour: “Who we bring with us on tour is so important to the band, crew and me and the addition of Tenille Townes is something we are all stoked about,” he added.

For information on tickets for Dierks Bentley’s 2019 Burning Man Tour, visit Dierks.com.

Dierks Bentley’s 2019 Burning Man Tour Dates:

Jan. 17 — Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ FirstOntario Centre

Jan. 18 — Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Richcraft Live at the Canadian Tire Centre

Jan. 19 — Oshawa, Ontario, Canada @ Tribute Communities Centre

Jan. 22 — Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Bell MTS Place

Jan. 23 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ SaskTel Centre

Jan. 24 — Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place

Jan. 26 — Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Jan. 28 — Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada @ Prospera Place

Jan. 29 — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Feb. 14 — Ontario, Calif. @ Citizens Business Bank Arena

Feb. 15 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Feb. 16 — Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center

Feb. 21 — Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Feb. 22 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 23 — Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena

Feb. 28 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

March 1 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

March 2 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

March 7 — Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

March 8 — Duluth, Minn. @ AMSOIL Arena

March 9 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

March 28 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

March 29 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

March 30 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

May 30 — Cincinnati, Ohio

May 31 — Indianapolis, Ind.

June 1 — St. Louis, Mo.

June 13 — Brandon, Miss.

June 14 — Alpharetta, Ga.

June 15 — Orange Beach, Ala.

June 29 — Clarkston, Mich.

June 30 — Syracuse, N.Y.

July 11 — Raleigh, N.C.

July 12 — Virginia Beach, Va.

July 13 — Bristow, Va.

July 18 — Jacksonville, Fla.

July 19 — West Palm Beach, Fla.

July 20 — Tampa, Fla.

July 25 — Cleveland, Ohio

July 26 — Holmdel, N.J.

July 27 — Burgettstown, Pa.

Aug. 1 — Darien Center, N.Y.

Aug. 2 — Wantagh, N.Y.

Aug. 3 — Scranton, Pa.

Aug. 8 — Charlotte, N.C.

Aug. 9 — Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Aug. 10 — Dallas, Texas

Aug. 15 — Hartford, Conn.

Aug. 16 — Boston, Mass.

Aug. 17 — Philadelphia, Pa.

Aug. 22 — Kansas City, Mo.

Aug. 23 — Chicago, Ill.

Sept. 6 — Irvine, Calif. *

Sept. 7 — Mountain View, Calif. *

Sept. 8 — Sacramento, Calif. **

* with Jon Pardi, Caylee Hammack and the Hot Country Knights

** with Caylee Hammack and the Hot Country Knights