Dierks Bentley Ready to Perform at Nashville’s NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is coming to Nashville, and Dierks Bentley is tackling the stage.

Well, not literally, but the country star is performing at an NFL Draft-affiliated outdoor concert on April 27 in Music City. It’s all part of the entertainment surrounding the NFL’s paramount three-day spectacle.

“I feel like every weekend there’s a new high in Nashville,” Bentley said at a Nashville media roundtable on April 15. “Nashville’s growth is unbelievable, so having the draft here the same weekend as the (Rock ’n’ Roll) marathon, it’s like another all-time high for Nashville.”

The aforementioned Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon hosted tens of thousands of runners in Nashville in 2018, while the Dallas Sports Commission reported that over 200,000 fans attended Dallas’ NFL Draft festivities in 2018. Needless to say, Music City is a sought-after destination on the weekend of April 27.

“I think it’s a great thing for the city,” Bentley continues. “I think it’s a great thing for the (NFL’ s Tennessee) Titans and just for the football community here in Nashville. I feel like sometimes hockey overshadows (football) a little bit, with the success we’ve had with the (NHL’s Nashville) Predators, so I think people are excited about the Titans this year, excited about football. … So to have the draft here and have the chance to be one of the guys up on stage to lead the party, it’s really exciting for me.”

NFL officials have stated that more than 20 singers and bands will perform at the NFL Draft, including a second major outdoor concert featuring Tim McGraw on April 26. Both McGraw and Bentley’s concerts are free to the public.

The draft will be centralized in Nashville’s lower Broadway district, which is home to numerous celebrity bars and restaurants including Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House, Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row and more. Nashville pop-up brand Draftville will also be setting up shop behind Bentley’s establishment all draft week.

Fans can access more NFL Draft info via the NFL Fan Mobile Pass app.