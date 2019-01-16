Dierks Bentley Prepares For The Winter Leg Of His “Burning Man Tour” On The Ice

Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley will launch the winter leg of his 2019 BURNING MAN TOUR next week in Canada. Ahead of the run, he and tourmates Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes converged at the rink for some ice capades-inspired choreography to prepare.

[embedded content]

Olympic medalist and Good Morning America correspondent Adam Rippon offered his thoughts via Twitter, commenting “I am obsessed with skating’s newest star: @DierksBentley. You are such a beauty my friend.”

Nearly 25 cities across the US and Canada will have a chance to catch the first leg of the tour through March, named after Bentley’s “most affecting song” (Rolling Stone) and current Top 5 hit single “Burning Man.” Tickets are available now at dierks.com.