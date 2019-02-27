Dierks Bentley Is “Living” For His Next Single

Just weeks after earning his 18th career No. One, multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley continues to reveal ambitious, complex sounds with lyrics reflective of his own personal journey over the last 18 months through the writing and the recording of his latest No. One album THE MOUNTAIN . With the release of “Living” to radio, the “poignant” (Rolling Stone) track “offers up the album’s most easily likable vocal melody and some electric guitar crunch” (Paste) right on the heels of two back-to-back No. One hits from the record with “Woman, Amen” and “Burning Man.”

“The idea for this song started from being on the road and realizing how little ‘living’ we were actually doing out there,” said Bentley. “Whole days would go by where you never leave the bus and all you would see is the back parking lot of the arena. Going to Walgreens was a big deal! That is when the idea was born that there is a true difference between being alive and actually ‘living.’ This song is certainly about big moments in life and adventure…but it’s more about finding the beauty and that feeling in everyday moments.

“My goal for 2019 is to get outdoors and seek adventure whenever possible while also being fully present and living in even the ordinary moments…whether it be my son’s hockey practice and my girls’ theater performances or sitting around the table having dinner in catering with my band and crew.”

His introspective single “Living” not only serves as a standout on THE MOUNTAIN, but has also been dubbed as “a highlight of the show” (Country Aircheck) during his 2019 BURNING MAN TOUR, which will be on full display at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this Friday (2/22). Critics alike agree as the track “provides lyrical content with depth beyond what’s normally on the charts” (Wide Open Country).

Bentley will make notable stops throughout the country on his 2019 BURNING MAN TOUR with special guests Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and the Hot Country Knights. For more information visit www.dierks.com.