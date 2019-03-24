Dierks Bentley Headlining Free NFL Draft + St. Jude Marathon Concert in Nashville

Dierks Bentley has been announced to headline during Nashville’s NFL Draft and St. Jude’s Rock N’ Roll Nashville Marathon and Half Marathon in Nashville, joining previously announced headliner Tim McGraw.

More than 20 Nashville based acts from all genres are set to perform free outdoor concerts from April 25-27 during the NFL draft. The concerts take place on two stages in downtown Music City. The Draft Main Stage will be set up on lower Broadway, where McGraw will perform on April 26, followed by Bentley on the 27th. The McGraw and Bentley concerts will both begin at the conclusion of selection activities on Friday and Saturday.

Former Nashville star Charles Esten, Charlie Worsham, Striking Matches and Willie Jones are among the acts also set to appear.

“Nashville’s NFL Draft is shaping up to be the best ever,” Nashville Mayor David Briley says in a press release. “Dierks and the other acts announced today will only add to the amazing atmosphere we are creating for the event. Nashville’s music scene is truly special, one of the major reasons I believe the NFL wanted to come to our city.”

Downtown Nashville’s Lower Broadway and the area outside Nissan Stadium will host activities for the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville on April 25-27 that are free to the public. The twentieth running of St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & Half Marathon will also take place April 27-28. Bentley’s concert will double as the traditional headlining concert for the marathon’s participants on Saturday, April 27.