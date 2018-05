DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS Exec./Development & Producer BEN ROY has been promoted to VP/Programming & Development.

ROY will oversee production of all sponsorship integrations for numerous shows, including the ACM AWARDS, DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST, the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS and more. He will report to EVP/Programming & Development MARK BRACCO.