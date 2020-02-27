Diana Gordon Shares New Single “Rollin”

GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Diana Gordon unveils a new single entitled “Rollin” today via Facet Records / Warner Records. The genre-bending chanteuse delivers an intoxicating new wave anthem over a track that perfectly blends the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll and grunge with trap. Apple Music touted the song on its “New Music Daily” playlist and Zane Lowe exclusively interviewed her about it. Of the song, Lowe commented, “The song is really special… it has a real moodiness to it.” He also praised Diana for her “strong, passionate vocals.”

A different kind of high, “Rollin” turns the carefree bliss of being alive and “living in the moment” into the empowering lyrics, “don’t need to be high to be Rollin.” Diana shared, “When I wrote this record, all I could think about was the live show. It took me back to singing in the choir at my church in Jamaica, Queens. The culture of moshing feels a lot like the culture of black church. People shaking off them demons.” Listen to “Rollin” HERE and stay tuned for the official music video soon.

The new release is a taste of what’s to come on Diana’s forthcoming (yet-to-be-titled) project. Gordon’s last single “Becoming“ received praise for her “powerful and captivating voice,” and generated support from Paper, Flaunt, LA Weekly, Rated R&B and more. Additionally, Essence proclaimed her among “13 Black Women in Music Who Shaped The Decade.” Diana Gordon reigns over an alternative urban soundscape by speaking truth to power with an innovative voice that cuts through genre lines.

Diana Gordon’s presence can be felt throughout the culture. She guests on Heaven to a Tortured Mind —the new album from Yves Tumor, out April 3. Plus, she joins him during his show at The Fonda Theater in Hollywood, CA on March 13. A sought-after collaborator, Diana also lent her voice to Blood Orange’s “Chewing Gum” [feat. A$AP Rocky & Project Pat], appeared on “Why Hide” by Mark Ronson, and collaborated with 1010 Benja on a forthcoming track. Not to mention, she scored GRAMMY® Awards for her work on Dua Lipa’s “Electricity” and Beyoncé’s Lemonade.

ABOUT DIANA GORDON

Unapologetically bold, sensitive, sincere, analytical and black, Diana Gordon is a visionary artist committed to forming emotional connections using her voice as her main tool. A sovereign singer, songwriter, producer and visual artist, she fuses hard-hitting 808’s and drums, ’90s-inspired alt-rock and dark folk with her powerful mezzo-soprano voice to forge a vividly innovative sound.

Hardship is often inspiration enough to get moving and Diana’s music has always been her means of release and salvation. Diana’s 2018 breakthrough EP Pure, which Pitchfork noted was “marked by her striking voice and emotional candor,” depicted how a family can prompt love and anguish. To date, she has several GRAMMY® Awards under her belt for her songwriting and producing endeavors, working with Mark Ronson, Dua Lipa (“Electricity”) and Beyonce (“Sorry,” “Daddy Lessons,” “Don’t Hurt Yourself’) and has credited work with the likes of Dev Hynes of Blood Orange, Travis Scott, Diplo, The xx’s Romy Madley Croft, Mary J. Blige and more.