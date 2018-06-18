Diana Deville Named Middays At KWSV/Simi Valley, CA

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA radio vet DIANA DEVILLE has been tapped to handle middays for STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS Country KWSV (99.1 THE RANCH)/SIMI VALLEY, CA, effective MONDAY, JUNE 25th. She succeeds MESE SMITH, who has decided to concentrate on her voiceover career.

“THE RANCH listeners are a very vibrant and involved community of Country music fans, and I’m really looking forward to entertaining them through their workdays,” said DEVILLE. “I’m excited about becoming more integrated with THE RANCH family and spending more time with them! Much respect to MESE, and thank you for building such a great program to step into.” DEVILLE is already familiar with THE RANCH, having hosted fill-in and weekend shifts since last year. Her radio resume includes time with Alternative KRAB/BAKERSFIELD and Rock KNAC/LOS ANGELES.

“It’s always hard replacing a strong personality that listeners have grown to love, like MESE SMITH,” said RANCH PD MIKE RAFFETY. “But, if anyone can carry on the success, it’s DIANA DEVILLE. She’s loaded with great ideas and has a genuine love for the Country music format and listener.”