“Diamonds in the Sky” Ascends – A Dreamy Pop Rock Anthem From Heartbreak to Heavenly Light

Pop-rock sister duo Lavendine returns with their ethereal new single, “Diamonds in the Sky,” produced by Mark Needham (Fleetwood Mac, P!nk, The Killers, Chris Isaak), a soul-stirring anthem that takes listeners on a transformative journey from heartbreak to hope. Laced with shimmering melodies and heartfelt lyricism, the track invites fans to rise above life’s weight and float freely among the stars.

STREAM HERE

“This dreamy, vintage pop rock track will lift you to a higher place, in the heavens, that’s more than what you were expecting,” says Lavendine. “You will be carried to the stars by the lyrics and the mystical melody.”

Rooted in raw vulnerability, “Diamonds in the Sky” tells the story of emotional release—letting go of pain, embracing solitude, and finding strength in stillness. From the opening lines—“It’s been a lonely night, so much on my mind”—to the soaring chorus—“I’ll be singing along with the diamonds in the sky”—Lavendine crafts a soundscape that is both ethereal and empowering.

“It invites you to float up out of your heartache where nothing can hold you or pull you back down,” the duo explains. “That’s the place this song was born from—a need to rise above.”

With rich harmonies and a dreamlike blend of vintage pop and rock elements, “Diamonds in the Sky” is both a sonic escape and an emotional anchor for anyone navigating their own healing journey.

Vocals were created by Ed Seay, Jacy Ayers, and Jana Ayers, with musicians including Brian Pruitt on keyboards. Recorded at Los Angeles’ East West Studios and mixed at Nashville’s Lala Mansion, “Diamonds in the Sky” features top session musicians such as Matt Chamberlain (Pearl Jam, David Bowie), David Levita (Tim McGraw, Alanis Morissette), and Jamie Muhoberac (Madonna, Seal). The project was produced and mixed by Mark Needham and co-produced by Ed Seay and Brian Pruitt.

For more information and to connect with Lavendine, please visit

Website, Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube