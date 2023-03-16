Devorah Drops Exuberant Single “Fire Spinner”

Devorah has released her deep house single “Fire Spinner,” centered around a fire-dancing girl and how she embodies the energy and attention of those around her. Intertwining her practice as a reiki healer with her velvet voice and infectious beats, Devorah describes the track as one that is grounded in spirituality as the girl portrayed in the song is letting her love be expressed through her spinning hoops of fire. “Fire Spinner” is available to stream and download on all major music platforms.

“Fire Spinner” is a lighthearted song fueled with affection and intensity, following a love story between Devorah and the fire dancer. When asked about the inspiration behind the song, she says, “I was enamored with a girl who spins fire, and the passion she exhibited while enjoying her craft was so inspiring to me, that I had to write a song about it. The song has a spiritual meaning, as roots are used to describe grounding in meditative practices.” Co-produced by Devorah and Kevin Cho (Ariana Grande, John Legend, Ne-Yo,) “Fire Spinner” is brought to life by Devorah’s vocals, whose color and depth work in tandem with the bass-rich chorus. The track follows the structure of a classic EDM track: a verse, a pre-chorus that excitedly leads to the climax, and the chorus, which consists of a very laid-back, bass-heavy drop.

San Diego-based artist Devorah has held onto a lifelong passion for music, transforming her sound and chasing what she has known is her purpose since she was three years old. At the age of four, she began playing the piano, the instrument that has accompanied her all the way through her current music production process. Considered a reiki master, Devorah greatly values spirituality and combines her practice with her music. She’s a firm believer in the power of creative expression and is deeply committed to healing through emotional awareness. Cultivating a sound that is equal parts atmospheric and gripping, she finds herself awakening the highest form of being through her boldness and the themes her music touches on – reflections on nature, relationships, and art in all its forms. Sober for over a year, Devorah feels that she is “finally free from the clenches of addiction” and strives “to be a role model for sober artists.” Her last release, “Not the Same,” earned praise from champions at Daily Music Spin, Jukebox Times, and Certified Bop.

As a rising artist in the LGBTQ+ space, Devorah has only just begun showing off what she is capable of with the release of “Fire Spinner.” The song is now available to stream and download worldwide. To keep up with Devorah’s musical journey, follow her Instagram @devorahbeats and visit her website at DevorahSounds.com.