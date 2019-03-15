Devin Dawson Announces “California Smoke Tour” To Benefit The California Fire Foundation

Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville recording artist Devin Dawson is deeply connected to his home state of California. That’s why the Orangeville native has just announced the “California Smoke” Tour, which gets its name from lyrics in his current single “Dark Horse” and features stops in The Golden State only.

All proceeds from the six-date headlining run will go straight to the California Fire Foundation, aiding them in providing emotional and financial assistance to firefighters, their families and the communities they protect.

Additionally, this tour offers two unique opportunities for fans to gift a VIP experience and/or a pair of tickets to those affected by the wildfires (MORE INFO HERE).

“One of the reasons I’m stoked about this tour is because, as a California native, it’s a place very close to my heart, so I always jump at the chance to be back there,” said Dawson. “I don’t get to visit my family who still live there as often as I’d like, much less have an opportunity to play multiple shows throughout the state.”

“The fact that all the proceeds from these shows will also go toward helping people affected by the California wildfires makes it that much more special to me. We chose the California Fire Foundation because their outreach covers entire communities affected by these fires, including firefighters and their families, offering both emotional and financial support.”

“I’m so excited to get this tour started and give back to my home state in a more personal way. Hopefully it brings everyone a little joy and happiness at least while the music is playing.”

The recently engaged singer/songwriter also just premiered the official music video for “Dark Horse” (WATCH HERE) at an exclusive VIP watch party in Nashville. The song is the third single and title track off his critically-acclaimed debut LP, which was named one of 2018’s best country albums by Esquire, Rolling Stone and Billboard. Called “one of country music’s most tender and articulate wordsmiths” by The Tennessean, Dawson co-wrote every song on the album, which arrived at Top 3 and Top 5 on Billboard’s Country Albums Charts.

DEVIN DAWSON TOUR DATES

*California Smoke Tour

3/14 – Brisbane, AUS – Willowbank Raceway

3/18 – Lismore, AUS – Town Hall

3/19 – Brisbane, AUS – Old Museum

3/21 – Marrickville, AUS – The Factory Theatre

3/22 – Canberra, AUS – The Abbey

3/23 – Melbourne, AUS – Athenaeum

3/26 – Auckland, NZ – The Tuning Fork

3/30 – Tokyo, JP – Blue Note

4/4 – Green Cove Springs, FL – Clay County Fair

4/13 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

*4/24 – San Luis Obispo, CA – The Fremont Theater

4/26 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach

*4/27 – Bakersfield, CA – Buck Owens Crystal Palace

*4/29 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

*4/30 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Atrium

*5/1 – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s

*5/2 – Chico, CA – Senator Theater

5/25 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

6/1 – Hobart, IN – Brickie Howl

6/16 – Santa Rosa, CA – Country Summer Music Festival

7/13 – Chicago, IL – Windy City Smokeout

7/19 – Atchison, KS – LakeFest

7/26 – Tooele, UT – Country Fanfest

7/27 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Frontier Days

8/24 – Grand Island, NE – Nebraska State Fair