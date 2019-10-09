Destructo ‘Bassface Remix’ EP Out Now & Tour Dates

This week marks the release of the brand-new remix EP from Los Angeles producer and DJ DESTRUCTO, Bassface Remix. A favorite of DESTRUCTO’s more recent production repertoire, the sinister electronic banger is remixed by three mega-talented house music producers DJ Koos, Golf Clap and Dillon Nathaniel.

Each artist adds their own flavor: Koos, a rising talent from the French House movement, brings his signature explosive deep house vibes to the track; Detroit’s Golf Clap adds seemingly unmatched levels of enthusiasm and creativity; And a dynamic bass technician well-known for his thick low-end grooves and quirky sound design, Dillon Nathaniel will join the lineup of DESTRUCTO’s second annual All My Friends DTLA music festival on October 19 & 20.

Catch DESTRUCTO on tour:

Fri 10/11 San Francisco Temple

Sun 10/20 Los Angeles All My Friends – Skylight ROW DTLA

Fri 11/15 Santa Fe Meow Wolf

Fri 12/27 Edmonton, AB Get Together Festival

Sat 12/28 Vancouver, BC Contact

About DESTRUCTO:

Since 2011, DESTRUCTO (Gary Richards) has dominated the dance floor on his own terms. He went from the acclaimed Technology EP (2012) and Higher EP (2013) to high profile remixes for artists as diverse as Depeche Mode, Giorgio Moroder, Major Lazer, Rob Zombie, Digitalism and more. 2014 saw the precision-guided producer in the realm of g-house (where rap melds with house music) introduce his singular solo style with the West Coast EP, boasting collaborations with YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Problem, Too $hort, Warren G and Kurupt. Along the way, he’s touched down for shows everywhere from Australia and Fiji to Tokyo and Ibiza in addition to crisscrossing the country on alongside the likes of D.R.A.M., E-40, iLoveMakonnen, Anna Lunoe, Wax Motif, REZZ, Felix Da Housecat and more. Released in early 2017, the RENEGADE EP featured collaborations with E-40 and Too $hort, Ty Dolla $ign & iLoveMakonnen, Pusha T & Starrah, Problem and Freddie Gibbs. Latest releases “F*cking ShIt Up” featuring Busta Rhymes, “Boom” featuring Problem, “Bassface,” “Loaded” featuring Yo Gotti and “Shots To the Dome” with Gerry Gonza are out now, with Chris Lake x DESTRUCTO’s “Y.O.D.O.” out on Lake’s Black Book label.

