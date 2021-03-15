Derek Jones ‘Last of a Dying Breed’ Debuts at No. 3 on iTunes

Derek Jones may be an outlaw, but his respect for others and honorable principles are unwavering. His brand new project, Last of a Dying Breed, is introspective, showcasing qualities and events that have shaped him and his career. After trending on iTunes in the weeks leading up to its release, the EP debuted at No. 3 on the iTunes Country chart.

Last of a Dying Breed Track List:

Nature of the Beast (James LeBlanc, Travis Meadows, Matt Warren)

Everybody’s Somebody (Derek Jones, LeBlanc)

Black Cloud (Jones, Casey Edgar)

Pokin Holes (Jones)

Last of a Dying Breed (Jones)

“Derek Jones may be rough around the edges, but he shows his true colors through his music,” stated Vents Magazine. Last of a Dying Breed tells his story by way of country-rock – from small town living, life lessons, unshakable values and personal incidents. One thing is for certain – Derek Jones gives his all in this project. He’s high-energy, methodical, uncompromising and sincere.