Derek Jones is the “Last of a Dying Breed” and Proud of it

About Derek Jones

Strong, steadfast and country to his core, Derek Jones is a relentless country-rock outlaw harboring a principled character and deep-rooted respect for people and our nation.

After serving in the United States Navy, Jones picked up a guitar and never looked back. From appearing on The TODAY Show, Pickler & Ben and Good Morning Australia to writing songs for major television outlets including tracks for Sportsman’s Channel’s “Tailgate Adventures” and the theme song for “Fishers ATV World” on the Velocity Channel and NBCsports – Derek Jones has no shortage of drive and determination. He has not only toured with Billy Ray Cyrus (for 4 years), but has opened for Charlie Daniels, Trace Adkins, Dwight Yoakam, Ashley McBryde, Jamey Johnson, Shooter Jennings, Blackberry Smoke and more. As if performing for thousands was not enough, latest EP, Pray, topped the Amazon Chart at No. 1 and reached No. 7 on iTunes. He is rugged, sincere and hell-bent on reaching new heights. His upcoming project Last of a Dying Breed impacts March 12.