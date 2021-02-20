Derek Jones is the “Last of a Dying Breed” and Proud of it
Derek Jones may be an outlaw, but his respect for others and honorable principles are unwavering. These qualities and more that shape this singer/songwriter can be found in his upcoming EP Last of a Dying Breed, coming March 12. This introspective project tells his story by way of country-rock – from small town living, life lessons, unshakable values and personal incidents.
Last of a Dying Breed Track List:
Nature of the Beast (James LeBlanc, Travis Meadows, Matt Warren)
Everybody’s Somebody (Derek Jones, LeBlanc)
Black Cloud (Jones, Casey Edgar)
Pokin Holes (Jones)
Last of a Dying Breed (Jones)
Giving fans a preview of the Last of a Dying Breed EP, Jones released “Everybody’s Somebody” last year – a song packed with an important message. “This song is a reminder to be a good person, it’s not that hard,” affirms Jones. “Ultimately, treat others as you’d want to be treated, regardless of your differences.” Though Last of a Dying Breed is due in March, listen to “Everybody’s Somebody,” available on all outlets. Watch it on YouTube: https://youtu.be/26LrA2_FrBU
Stay up-to-date on Derek Jones and the Last of a Dying Breed project by following him on social media @DerekJonesLive or www.derekjoneslive.com. Last of a Dying Breed is available for pre-sale now. Pre-order the album to hear the “Last of a Dying Breed” title track now!
About Derek Jones
Strong, steadfast and country to his core, Derek Jones is a relentless country-rock outlaw harboring a principled character and deep-rooted respect for people and our nation.
After serving in the United States Navy, Jones picked up a guitar and never looked back. From appearing on The TODAY Show, Pickler & Ben and Good Morning Australia to writing songs for major television outlets including tracks for Sportsman’s Channel’s “Tailgate Adventures” and the theme song for “Fishers ATV World” on the Velocity Channel and NBCsports – Derek Jones has no shortage of drive and determination. He has not only toured with Billy Ray Cyrus (for 4 years), but has opened for Charlie Daniels, Trace Adkins, Dwight Yoakam, Ashley McBryde, Jamey Johnson, Shooter Jennings, Blackberry Smoke and more. As if performing for thousands was not enough, latest EP, Pray, topped the Amazon Chart at No. 1 and reached No. 7 on iTunes. He is rugged, sincere and hell-bent on reaching new heights. His upcoming project Last of a Dying Breed impacts March 12.
