Derek Jones is the “Last of a Dying Breed” and Proud of it

may be an outlaw, but his respect for others and honorable principles are unwavering. These qualities and more that shape this singer/songwriter can be found in his upcoming EP, coming March 12. This introspective project tells his story by way of country-rock – from small town living, life lessons, unshakable values and personal incidents.Nature of the Beast (James LeBlanc, Travis Meadows, Matt Warren)Everybody’s Somebody (Derek Jones, LeBlanc)Black Cloud (Jones, Casey Edgar)Pokin Holes (Jones)Last of a Dying Breed (Jones)Giving fans a preview of the Last of a Dying Breed EP, Jones releasedlast year – a song packed with an important message. “This song is a reminder to be a good person, it’s not that hard,” affirms Jones. “Ultimately, treat others as you’d want to be treated, regardless of your differences.” Though Last of a Dying Breed is due in March, listen to “Everybody’s Somebody,” available on all outlets. Watch it on YouTube: https://youtu.be/26LrA2_FrBU

