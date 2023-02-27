Dennis Ledbetter “The Pen Don’t Lie” now at Country radio: Music Download Here
Saint and Sinner Records is proud to announce the digital release of Dennis Ledbetter’s latest single “The Pen Don’t Lie” to radio on Feb. 1, 2023. From the album Unapologetically Country.
Real country music songwriting doesn’t take kindly to telling lies. The singer may be able to hide or disguise his emotions in what he says or how he acts. But when it comes to facing his heart and writing a song about it, the truth comes out .
Country radio has fallen in love with Dennis Ledbetter’s music. He has achieved 15 #1 singles on the independent radio charts.
Friends and fans will be pleased to hear Ledbetter’s new Album, which was released on February 1, 2022, to radio and available for sale in all digital formats including CD Baby, Amazon, iTunes, & Google Play. The tunes will be available on the streaming sites Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, and Napster.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Dennis Ledbetter
Song Title: The Pen Don’t Lie
Publishing: Saint and Sinner Publishing
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Publishing 2: Backscratcher Music Publishing
Publishing Affiliation 2: ASCAP
Album Title: Unapologetically Country
Record Label: Saint And Sinner
