Dennis Ledbetter “The Greatest Country Singer Of Them All” now available to Country radio programmers

Bio/Tour:

Saint and Sinner Records, is proud to announce the digital release of Dennis Ledbetter’s latest single The Greatest Country Singer of Them All to radio on July 6, 2020 from the new album Opposite Walls released on September 2, 2019.

Country radio has fallen in love with Dennis Ledbetter’s music. He has achieved 11 #1 singles on the independent radio charts. Both singles released from the Opposite Walls album have gone to #1.

The kind of country songs that Ledbetter writes and sings are the ones that can be a little tough to get through without tearing up because they’re so incredibly sad and true-to-life. As a country singer and also a songwriter, Dennis opens a vein, and lets true life stories and emotions flow.

Friends and fans will be pleased to hear Ledbetter’s new Album, which was released on September 2, 2019 to radio and available for sale in all digital formats including CD Baby, Amazon, ITunes, & Google Play. The tunes will be available on the streaming sites Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, and Napster.