Dennis Ledbetter releases new single to country radio “It Might Be The Whiskey”

Fresh off a # 1 song in STS Main Country Chart, and Main Internet Country Chart, Country Music Traditionalist Dennis Ledbetter releases his new single on 11/09/2018. Available now on Airplay Access. There is also an animated music video of the song “It Might Be The Whiskey”, that has been viewed by more than 14,000 viewers. https://youtu.be/tLCBbtgaSN4

Dennis has been in the top 10 several times this year, and is available for interviews. For more info check out his new release on Airplay Access, or http://www.dennisledbetter.com