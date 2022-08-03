Dennis Ledbetter “Red Creek Expedition” released to Country radio: Download Now

Saint and Sinner Records is proud to announce the digital release of Dennis Ledbetter’s latest single “Red Creek Expedition” to radio on August 1, 2022. From the album Unapologetically Country.

Have you’ve never spent a summer week with your pals floating down a creek in canoes and kayaks, camping on sand bars, and cooking over a campfire? You ought to try it sometime. In the meantime, this new song from Dennis Ledbetter that describes a five-day trip he’s taken with old friends for the past 25 years on Red Creek is the next best thing. Watch out for the gators. Good luck with the fishing, and don’t forget to bring a “creek guitar”.

Country radio has fallen in love with Dennis Ledbetter’s music. He has achieved 14 #1 singles on the independent radio charts.

Friends and fans will be pleased to hear Ledbetter’s new Album, which was released on February 1, 2022, to radio and available for sale in all digital formats including CD Baby, Amazon, iTunes, & Google Play. The tunes will be available on the streaming sites Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, and Napster.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Dennis Ledbetter

Song Title: Red Creek Expedition

Publishing: Saint and Sinner Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Publishing 2: Scott Likes Pie Music

Publishing Affiliation 2: SESAC

Album Title: Unapologetically Country

Record Label: Saint And Sinner