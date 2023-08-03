Dennis Ledbetter “I Never Gave Up” now at Country radio

Saint and Sinner Records is proud to announce the digital release of Dennis Ledbetter’s latest single “The Pen Don’t Lie” to radio on Feb. 1, 2023. From the album Unapologetically Country.

Real country music songwriting doesn’t take kindly to telling lies. The singer may be able to hide or disguise his emotions in what he says or how he acts. But when it comes to facing his heart and writing a song about it, the truth comes out .

Country radio has fallen in love with Dennis Ledbetter’s music. He has achieved 15 #1 singles on the independent radio charts.

Friends and fans will be pleased to hear Ledbetter’s new Album, which was released on February 1, 2022, to radio and available for sale in all digital formats including CD Baby, Amazon, iTunes, & Google Play. The tunes will be available on the streaming sites Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, and Napster.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Dennis Ledbetter

Song Title: I Never Gave Up

Publishing: Saint and Sinner Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Publishing 2: Backscratcher Music Publishing

Publishing Affiliation 2: ASCAP

Album Title: Unapologetically Country

Record Label: Saint And Sinner