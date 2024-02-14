Dennis Ledbetter featuring Nikki Nelson “How Far Would You Go” now at Country radio

Saint and Sinner Records, is proud to announce the release of a new single “How Far Would You Go”. Dennis has teamed up with NikKi Nelson and H2 Productions for this project. Some of the finest musicians in Nashville were involved in the project.

“How Far Would You Go” is a more serious anthem that takes things a bit deeper. With Ledbetter’s gritty, soulful vocals, it still comes across as authentic country. Nikki Nelson (Highway 101) takes the song to another level. A love story that speaks to the thrill of a new love with the satisfaction of the lasting kind.

A Louisiana native and a lifelong student of country music (the real stuff), Dennis Ledbetter brings a fresh, but achingly familiar voice to the stage and radio airways.

The single was released to radio January 22, 2024 and available for sale in all digital formats including CD Baby, Amazon, ITunes, & Google Play. The tune is available on the streaming and download sites Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, and Napster.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Dennis Ledbetter w/Nikki Nelson

Song Title: How Far Would You Go

Publishing: Saint and Sinner Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Unapologetically Country

Record Label: Saint And Sinner