Denise Fuleihan “Times Up” now available to College radio programmers

Bio/Tour:

Recording artist Denise Fuleihan Launches her new album ‘Diamonds in the Rough’ featuring Jon Cain from Journey and collaborations with multiple artists and her new single this June 2020 on a song called “Times Up” feat. Uk rap artist Wizzy Boi. Her new album is in the Pop and R&B genres with a ’90s flare but with a current sound. It launched Dec. 14, 2018, on Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music on Demand, Tidal, Deezer, YouTube Music, I-Tunes, I Heart Radio, Apple Music, Target Music and 150 digital music sites. Hard copy CDs will also be available on Amazon and Denise’s website at www.Denisefuleihan.com. Denise’s singles from her album can also be heard soon on Sirius XM Radio and others. Denise’s background as an artist: Denise started her career at a very young age of 15 years old in her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, performing in multiple venues and recording studios. She was recruited to audition for “Star Search” at 13. At 17 years old, she started working with Ike and Tina Turner and their sons, touring globally on the road as an Ikette with Ike Turner Jr. and Ronnie Turner, along with multiple great musicians on a world tour. Denise and Ike Jr.’s band opened for the late BB King in Rochester, New York, and went on to Mexico City to open for Chaka Khan. Denise moved to Las Vegas and worked alongside Quincy Jones, Altovise Davis (Sammy Davis Jr.’s wife), Tom Jones, Dionne Warwick and multiple legendary music and acting celebrities on an HBO TV special for a tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. Denise was chosen to appear on X-Factor USA in 2012 with Simon Cowell, Brittany Spears, Demi Lovato and LA Reid. In addition to singing, songwriting and producing music: Denise is also a TV writer and producer for television content. She has worked with many major music celebrities including Marie Osmond on her syndicated talk show efforts in 2010. Denise is currently working with Jonathan Cain (Journey), Vince Neil (Motley Crue) and additional legendary contributors to the show. These include famous songwriters such as Siedah Garrett (Michael Jackson and Madonna’s lead backup singer and songwriter for multiple great hits like “Man in the Mirror” for Michael Jackson and Jennifer Hudson’s “Love You I Do” from the Dream Girls soundtrack). This is for Denise’s new TV series revolving around songwriters ripe for prime time and digital format. Denise is also working on another TV series with multiple legendary backup singers for Pink, Lady Gaga, Tina Turner, The Eagles, Phil Collins, Bill Withers, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, James Brown, Chaka Kahn, Madonna, Elton John and many more, revolving around backup singers’ lives and the struggles they go through trying to rise to the forefront.