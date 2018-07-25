Demi Lovato Hospitalized After Suspected Heroin Overdose
Multiple media sites are reporting that DEMI LOVATO was taken from her home in the HOLLYWOOD HILLS to an L.A. hospital for what appears to be a heroin overdose. TMZ reports that she is currently being treated, but her condition at this time in unknown.
LOVATO has long battled substance abuse; after one stint in a rehab center, she went six years sober from alcohol, cocaine and OXYCONTIN. However, last month she released the song, “Sober,” where she sang of falling off the wagon.