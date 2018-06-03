Demi Lovato apologises for ‘assault’ prank

Demi Lovato has apologised to fans after revealing she once hired a hooker to molest her bodyguard as he slept.

During a question-and-answer session on her Twitter account in the early morning hours of Sunday (03Jun18), Demi was asked to reveal the “funniest prank” she had ever pulled, and she recalled a sex encounter with a minder named Max.

“I hired a lady of the night in Vegas and sent her to Max’s hotel room to surprise him,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “She walked into his room without permission and grabbed him in his ‘area’ and he freaked the f**k out hahahahaha.”

But many fans weren’t laughing as they pointed out that her actions were a form of sexual misconduct and assault.

The backlash prompted Demi to return to Twitter and state: “I swear I could tweet something about craving jelly beans and it would offend someone,” prompting fans to attack the singer for her glibness.

One follower pointed out “this is legitimately a s**tty thing to do”, while another attempted to remind Demi: “ASSAULT IS ASSAULT!!!!!”, and a third wrote: “CAN WE ALL UNDERSTAND IN 2018 THAT A SEXUAL ASSAULT AGAINST A MAN IS NOT A NORMAL THING AND WE SHOULDN’T LAUGHT ABOUT IT??”

Defiant Demi then attacked those targeting her, stating: “For all of those coming at me… listen to the lyrics of Warrior and maybe you’ll have more compassion for someone who made a simple mistake. Of all people I know about sexual abuse. You don’t have to educate me. So sorry if anyone was offended.”

The Cool For the Summer singer added: “people DON’T know my full story…” and added: “Y’all act like you know everything. Were you even there.”

Even the bodyguard at the centre of Lovato’s prank stepped up to defend her, tweeting: “Really! You guys all need to ‘Grow Up’! It was a joke and a fun prank from someone whose incredible to work for and with (sic). And does everything she can for her fans, family and friends. Love you @ddlovato.”