DeJ Loaf And Leon Bridges Team For Uplifting Song, ‘Liberated’

Get ‘Liberated’

COLUMBIA RECORDS artist DEJ LOAF has teamed with label mate, multi-GRAMMY nominated artist LEON BRIDGES on their new single, “LIBERATED.” Produced by RICKY REED, “LIBERATED” encourages listeners to let go of the things, the thoughts and attitudes that hold them back.

DEJ LOAF and SONY MUSIC have launched an associated website and platform, PEOPLEBGETLIBERATED.COM. The site/platform embraces the song’s all-inclusive aesthetic and also serves up a playlist from DEJ LOAF and LEON BRIDGES, SOUNDS OF LIBERATED PEOPLE.

The question is posed, What does the word, “liberated” mean to you? Anyone can go to the site and add what “liberated” means to them.

As momentum builds around the DEJ LOAF/LEON BRIDGES collaboration, DEJ, who has called “LIBERATED” her favorite record of her career, stated, “‘LIBERATED’ is about freeing yourself from negativity, doubt or anything that shackles you. It’s about feeling confident, proud and alive.”

Press coverage of the artists, the song and the growing “LIBERATED” movement is building up a head of steam.

Check out the “LIBERATED” video here.