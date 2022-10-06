Deidre Thornell’s first single “Ohio” from the collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer, Sal Oliveri

Country music’s cutie Deidre Thornell’s first single from the collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated producer, Sal Oliveri (Chris Stapleton/P!nk, Carrie Underwood, Lee Brice, Brett Eldridge) just released and has already attracted media attention and new country fans everywhere from Dayton to Dallas. On its debut release, Deidre excitedly brought the Ohio skyline to Nashville, as ‘Ohio’ proudly made its way to ‘The Nashville Sign’ Billboard at the entrance to Music Row.

‘Ohio’ was written with nostalgia about the days of being young, in love and free, touching on themes from Deidre’s past music and sure to touch the hearts of her long-standing Texas fans. ‘Ohio’ captures the feelings of that first love, first heartbreak and the peace we have about leaving first love behind, not knowing what tomorrow may bring. Listeners all over are soulfully connecting to this vibey, modern country love song.

Deidre Thornell is a Dallas-native country artist whose Southern roots first charmed her way onto the Nashville scene at the Ryman Auditorium alongside Jewel as the host for the finale of the televised Texaco Country Showdown. Deidre channels the likeness of Patsy Cline, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert while honoring the beauty of storytelling, along with show-stopping performances as she draws in both new and old fans alike. She is reawakening herself, and the music scene, with this matured reflection in her newest single, ‘Ohio’.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Deidre Thornell

Song Title: Ohio

Publishing: Deidre Thornell

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Ohio

Record Label: Wonderland