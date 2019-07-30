Dee Jay Silver Releases First Full Length Album “Corners”

Groundbreaking DJ/remixer/producer Dee Jay Silver has officially released his album, Corners, today, July 26th, marking the first full-length album of original music in his nearly 20-year career. Corners (Reven8te Nashville) captures the open-format performer’s unique ability to blend all types of music from hip-hop and rock to house and country into a non-stop at-home party featuring an array of guest artists from all genres including LOCASH, Waterloo Revival, Lil’ Flip, Constantine, and recent The Voice contestant Rizzi Myers, among others. PRESS HERE to listen to Corners on all DSPs.

“The reason for naming the record Corners is because this album literally takes you into all corners of my mind,” explains the multifaceted artist. “This album has songs from all genres. There’s country crossover songs from Waterloo Revival and LOCASH and hip-hop tracks featuring Constantine from LA and Lil’ Flip from Houston, plus a remix of my single ‘Safe Zone,’ Top 40 pop songs, original house tracks made for the clubs, and more. This album has been a long time in the making and I’m excited for everyone to finally hear it!”

Corners officially begins with a sweet prelude from Silver’s almost 3-year-old son, Wake, leading into the album’s critically-acclaimed debut single “Getaway Driver” featuring country duo Waterloo Revival. Taste of Country, who first premiered the pop-country track, called it “a high-energy love song” and added, “Silver’s original music continues to target fans of a more progressive country sound, but he doesn’t break format with this guitar and drum loop-anchored love story.” Additionally, The Boot described the song as “a pumped-up love anthem ready-made for summer” and Music Row noted, “Country’s favorite mix master teams up with this up-and-coming group for a sunny outing.”

[embedded content]

Elsewhere on the 11-track album is a remix of his 2018 R&B-tinged single “Safe Zone” featuring Cort Carpenter, EDM bangers “Bring That Bass Back” and “Drop It Like,” hip-hop tracks “Go Off” featuring Constantine and Lil’ Flip and “Rubberband Money” featuring Rizzi Myers, and the country-dance-leaning “Don’t Get Better Than That” featuring LOCASH, the latter of which Silver recently told Celeb Secrets is the song he’s most proud of on the album. “The first tour bus I was ever on was with [LOCASH] about 12 or 13 years ago,” he explained. “We’ve been working forever trying to do records together and finally, we got a track together so it’s great.” Full track listing for Corners below.

Dee Jay Silver will be out on the road throughout the remainder of the year supporting Corners on separate tours alongside country superstars Luke Combs and Jason Aldean in addition to various country music festivals and headlining gigs. This year’s outing on the “Ride All Night Tour,” where Silver will be spinning between sets by Aldean, Kane Brown and Carly Peace, marks his 10th tour as Aldean’s resident DJ. For full list of tour dates, visit www.deejaysilver.com for ticketing information.

CORNERS TRACK LISTING

1. Wake Prelude

2. Getaway Driver feat. Waterloo Revival

3. Don’t Get Better Than That feat. LOCASH

4. Go Off feat. Constantine & Lil’ Flip

5. Corners Remix feat. John Gurney

6. Common Grounds Remix feat. Josh Melton

7. Rubberband Money feat. Rizzi Myers

8. Safe Zone Remix feat. Cort Carpenter

9. Drop It Like

10. Bring That Bass Back

11. Go Off Remix feat. Lil’ Flip & Constantine