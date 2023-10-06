Dede In The Morning Celebrates Five Years In Syndication

The “Dede in the Morning” show heard on over 80 stations celebrated its 5th anniversary in syndication with Compass Media Networks at Morning Show Bootcamp with affiliates and supporters in Dallas. Since its inception in fall of 2018, the show has connected with communities across the nation, offering a unique blend of humor, music, celebrity interviews and engaging content. The program is heard on leading Hip-Hop/Urban, Rhythmic, Urban AC and Throwback stations.

DeDe McGuire said, “I am beyond thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone. Five years in syndication with Compass Media Networks has been an amazing journey, and I couldn’t have done it without our dedicated team Hymen Childs, Peter Kosann, George “Geo” Cook, Nancy Abramson, and our fantastic DeDe Nation listeners and affiliate partners. Here’s to many more years of laughter, music, and unforgettable moments.”