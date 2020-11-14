December Rose “Apple Tree” now available to Record Pools

Raise Your Voice, Decembers 2019 chart-topping single, has breathed new life and purpose into her career. Peaking at #8 on the US Adult Contemporary radio charts, #4 on the Indie Top 30, and #29 on the National Radio Charts, this personal song has been reaching the wounded and those she wrote it for. As a New Music Weekly winner for New Artist of the Year Top 40 category, sitting on ballots alongside Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, and Lewis Capaldi on 3 categories (Artist of the Year (AC and Top 40), and Single of the Year) she’s consistently carving out a place for herself in the industry.

Her latest single When We Were Young, holding #1 status on the Indie charts for 6 consecutive weeks, on both AC and TOP40 US, amongst Top 10 rankings on several other charts, it continues to unveil another story of Decembers life.

December Rose, born and raised in Montreal, Canada, first attracted international attention in 2012 after winning the Best Solo Artist title in an online competition with her original song, Don’t Give Up On Love.

After discovering her performance, Invitation Records late Russ Regan, who previously launched the careers of Elton John, Barry White, Neil Diamond and Olivia Newton-John, signed her up for a record deal. In 2015, her self-titled EP was released to broad critical acclaim. It included the single Ball Game which received a New Artist Spotlight award from Blastro.com, was featured on AOL/Slacker Radios New Pop First channel, on Tunecores TC Video Fridays and listed among Retail Radios Top 40 list. In total, it was featured in 8,500 outlets. December Roses voice and style have been compared to the best of Adele, Jessie J and Amy Winehouse. She has earned a music degree in classical voice performance and was awarded two silver medals from the Royal Conservatory of Music. In 2017, she won the Superfantastico Singing Contest.

In the fall of that year, December independently debuted her first co-written Italian single Lo Specchio at Il Cantagiro Festival in Fiuggi, Italy. The song was presented with the Best Original Song award in the International Category. In March 2018, she was selected to be a judge for the Canadian JUNO Awards, and she capped off the year judging World Markets singing contest promoting Jessie Js holiday album.

While using her music, experience, and knowledge to teach and mentor youth, she is currently working on new music set to release in the next few months, as well as making appearances at festivals, casinos, and TV stations around the city.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: December Rose

Song Title: Apple Tree

Publishing: Rosamaria La Posta

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Publishing 2: Rosamaria La Posta

Publishing Affiliation 2: SOCAN

Album Title: Apple Tree

Record Label: Slammin Media