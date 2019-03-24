Debut EP From BHuman Is Out Now

BHuman announce the release of their debut EP, BHuman. The 7-track collection features the recently released single “Goodbye”, which premiered exclusively on Billboard, with the outlet championing the “whimsical, avant-garde” nature of the video.

For the duo, who live on separate continents, the making of BHuman has been a patient labor of love. Writing and recording sessions took place sporadically in New York City when Londoner Billie Lloyd visited New Yorker Harrison Scott. The two had met previously on the NYC songwriters scene, striking up a friendship and mutual respect for each other’s work, and set to write and record whenever they had the opportunity. These songs on their debut EP are the result of collaborative songwriting, rewriting, remixing and polishing till they found their current form as the essential introduction to the duo.

Billie’s experiences as a transgender woman, and Harrison’s experiences as a gay man are woven through BHuman’s music. However, as Lloyd explains, “Even if you’ve never transitioned or questioned your gender before, you can still understand the themes of what I’m going through or what Harrison is going through.”

BHuman’s work is an emotional journey through absorbing melodic hooks, intimately hushed vocals, chillstep beats and chiming synth tones. Tracks like “NRG” and “I Would” draw the listener into their starkly honest lyrics through richly harmonized deliveries that pour out of the speakers. “7 Days” and “Fragile” are sure to get heads bopping. A reworking of BHuman’s standalone debut single, “2different” reduces the production to its bare minimum, leaving their voices exposed, delicate and pure. It’s a beautiful new take. Whichever format the duo’s music is delivered in it never strays far from their interwoven message of sexuality, gender and self-acceptance.

2019 has seen a series of ringing endorsements for BHuman with Billboard’s premiere love, NewNowNext including them in their list of 6 Transgender and Non-Binary Acts to Add to Your Playlists and Pride selecting “Goodbye” for their Bops For Gays playlist.

