Debut album by Dublin’s Autre Monde Released

Dublin’s Autre Monde (a band fronted by Paddy Hanna) have released their debut album “The Imaginary Museum” via Strange Brew Records. The band play a celebratory headline show at the Workman’s Club in Dublin, on April 11th.

The art-pop record displays clear influences from Roxy Music and Grace Jones, as well as more contemporary artists like Alex Cameron and BC Camplight. Autre Monde set out to make a record “by a band who were playing esoteric post-punk in 1979 but who are now transplanted to 1986 where a hit is demanded” – which is pretty much spot-on in regards to how it turned out!

The band shared three tracks from the album previously: Fever In May, On The Record, and mostly recently Brain Upon Your Pillow. Autre Monde are Paddy Hanna (vocals), Padraig Cooney (bass, synth, vocals), Mark Chester (guitar) and Eoghan O’Brien (drums, synth, backing vocals).

Full tracklisting:

Lesser Than You On The Record Brain Upon Your Pillow Balls Of Your Suit Three Mandolins Fever In May Saturday The Operator Truly Glowing

Listen to the album in full via Spotify or purchase a vinyl copy via Strange Brew.