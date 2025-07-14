Debi Derryberry – the Voice of “Jimmy Neutron” and “Draculaura” – Helps Kids Drift Off to Dreamland with Her 5th Children’s Album

September 26 release of her fifth children’s album – and first lullaby album – Go to Sleep. Every song on Go to Sleep is accompanied by a sweet and soothing video on Debi’s Lifelong musician and award-winning singer-songwriter Debi Derryberry is thrilled to announce therelease of her fifth children’s album – and first lullaby album –. Every song onis accompanied by a sweet and soothing video on Debi’s “Debi Derryberry Kids!” YouTube channel

With a career that spans 30 years and includes over 400 IMDb credits, Debi Derryberry is one of Hollywood’s most active and sought-after voiceover artists, best known for voicing Jimmy Neutron in the Academy Award-nominated film Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius. Debi’s fans have rocketed her TikTok page to more than 28.5 million likes and 1.3 million followers. While Debi loves her voiceover career, she also has an abiding passion for music. Her folk/country trio, Honey Pig, has been recording and performing together for two decades and recently returned from playing at The Great Estate Festival in Cornwall, UK.

With titles like “Slumberland,” “Go To Sleep,” “What Does A Good Night Feel Like,” and “Hush Little Baby,” the comforting music on Go to Sleep is all about helping kids (and grownups!) unwind, slow down, and drift off to slumber.

“Parenting is a such a difficult job,” says Debi Derryberry. “Today’s children are exposed to so much visual stimulus that I wanted to try to provide some balance by bringing these calming lullabies and gentle videos together for naptime and sleep time.”

She continues, “Go to Sleep has been pure joy to create. Working with my producer, Steve Brickman, was effortless, graceful, and smooth. It was especially fulfilling to tap into my familiarity with animation when I was making the music videos for each song. I loved creating the character ‘Little Debi,’ who represents me in the videos.”

Watch the Go To Sleep videos HERE

Album highlights include “In The Arms Of My Rocking Chair,” co-written with award-winning singer/songwriter/performer Stephen Michael Schwartz of Parachute Express and composer of the theme song for the popular children’s television series, Jay Jay the Jet Plane. Set to the rhythm of a rocking chair, “In The Arms Of My Rocking Chair” encourages kids to use their imaginations while drifting off to sleep (“I’m a ship at sea, waves are tossing me”). The album’s title track, “Go To Sleep,” offers helpful cues for relaxing the body (“Starting with your head, just breathe …”). “World Of Wonder” is a whimsical journey into the unseen lives of a snail, a cat, and a caterpillar. “What Does A Good Night Feel Like” envisions a perfect evening with a favorite plushie and pillow, the sounds of wind and rain, and moonlight shining through the window. On “Sail Away,” listeners embark on a peaceful sailing trip where they spy a fish, a dolphin, and a whale. Go to Sleep comes to a dreamy conclusion with Debi’s beautiful acoustic version of the traditional folk song “Hush Little Baby.”

ABOUT DEBI DERRYBERRY:

LA-based Debi Derryberry is best known for her distinguished 30-year career as a voice actor, having voiced Jimmy Neutron in the Academy Award-nominated film Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, as well as characters in Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story, Netflix’s Emmy-nominated adult show, F is For Family, Grimsburg, Nickelodeon’s The Loud House, Draculaura in Monster High, Sharkdog, The Casa Grandes, Disney’s Bugs Bunny Builders, and many more. Debi’s video game credits include Cookie Run, Like a Dragon, Granblue Fantasy Relink, Crash Bandicoots, Final Fantasy, Guild Wars 2, Genshin Impact, and World of Warcraft. She can be heard on such animé projects as Pokemon: New Horizons, Rising Impact, Zatch Bell!, Sailor Moon, and Glitter Force. A “go-to” coach as well as a performer, Debi is the author of the popular book, Voice Over 101: How to Succeed as a Voice Actor, which is now in its second edition, and she was voted LA’s #1 voiceover coach by Backstage West.

As an on-camera actress, Debi’s credits include The Rookie, The Grinder, iCarly, Ghostworld, Comic Book: The Movie, and Free Willy. (In Free Willy, Debi was the stunt double who rode the whale!)

However, Debi’s passion has always been music. The granddaughter of an Orthodox Jewish cantor, Debi received her first guitar at age 9, and she has been writing and singing ever since. After graduating from UCLA as a pre-med student, Debi followed her heart to pursue a career as a country music singer/songwriter in Nashville. Debi returned to LA three years later to launch her voiceover career, but she never abandoned her music. She formed a female folk/country trio, Honey Pig, which was voted one of the 100 Top LA Bands for three years running, sang at Dodgers and Lakers games, and even had a song on NPR’s much-listened-to show, Car Talk. Honey Pig plays regularly at The Lawless Brewery in North Hollywood and recently performed at The Great Estate Festival in Cornwall, UK. Their new single, “The Angels Burned,” is about the LA fires. Previously released music by Honey Pig includes an album, Exactly As We Are, a 4-song EP, Clueless You, and a single, “Fallin.’”

Becoming a parent served as inspiration for Debi to begin writing and recording a series of award-winning children’s albums: What A Way To Play (2006), Very Derryberry (2007), Baby Banana (2009), and Gotta Go Green (2024). (The title song from Baby Banana went to number one on SiriusXM’s Kids Place Live radio charts.) Debi’s fifth children’s album, Go to Sleep, will be out on September 26, 2025, and will be available as a digital release on all streaming platforms.

Debi’s children’s book, Baby Banana and the Licorice Tree, written to accompany the Baby Banana album, is a winner of the Creative Child Seal of Excellence and is available on Amazon.

Album Details: Go To Sleep

Release date: September 26, 2025

For all ages, but especially for ages 0 – 6

Label: Very Derryberry Productions

Run time: 25 minutes

Produced by Steve Brickman and Debi Derryberry

All songs written by Debi Derryberry except the traditional “Hush Little Baby.”

“In The Arms Of My Rocking Chair” co-written by Debi Derryberry and Stephen Michael Schwartz