DEBBIE NUNN RELEASES NEW SINGLE “LIVE THE DREAM” – ‘Country Music’s best-kept secret in the UK’

British Country singer-songwriter Debbie Nunn has released her new single ‘Live the Dream’ today. The single has been released across all major online music platforms for streaming and download. Named by Maverick Magazine as “Country Music’s best-kept secret in the UK”. Debbie says ‘When I wrote this song with my songwriting partner/producer Spencer Jaye, we knew it was special. This song is for everyone who has dreamed and dared to live the dream. Whether you’ve dreamed of climbing a mountain, dreamed of being a fireman or firewoman. Whoever you are! Whatever you want to be! follow your dreams, Live the Dream’.

“UK’s hottest Country Chick! A stunningly beautiful female singing voice.”

– Maverick Magazine UK

“Debbie Nunn is going to be the next big Country Music Star! just have a listen….”

– Radio DJ Larry Bishop FOX 104 Country, Canada

Youtube: https://youtu.be/EYcq8rZTayI

https://www.debbienunn.com/contact

Or email contact@debbienunn.com