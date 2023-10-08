Death Valley Dreams Release Electrifying Synth Rock Single “Leave Me Alone” Featuring Crobot

Synth rock titans Death Valley Dreams release their vibrant single “Leave Me Alone” featuring guest vocals from Brandon Yeagley of Crobot. The track, released in anticipation of their upcoming appearances at Louder Than Life and Aftershock Festivals, shows off the band’s show-stopping mastery in creating infectious hooks, pounding rock beats, wailing atmospheric guitars, and immersive synths. It’s an electrifying ride that spotlights their nostalgic 80s and 90s influences from the likes of Tears For Fears, The Cure, Duran Duran and Depeche Mode while also enticing the new generation of rock fans with their expertise in modern heavy music.

“Originally we had a certain singer with a higher voice of a well known band from the UK in mind for this song. When that ended up falling through, I thought who do I know whose voice would fit what we were hearing? Instantly I thought of my old friend Brandon Yeagley of Crobot. I called him up and he came down to my home studio and absolutely killed it.” – Nick Coyle, Vocalist of Death Valley Dreams

Formed amidst the stark landscapes of small town Pennsylvania, Death Valley Dreams is an electrifying indie alternative/synth rock band that thrives on channeling the melancholically captivating aura of their surroundings. Despite hailing from what has been dubbed the “least happy place to live in the US,” the band overcomes this hurdle by weaving the essence of their environment into their music, creating a soundscape that resonates with raw, unfiltered emotional intensity; a sonic repertoire defined by a hypnotic blend of haunting melodies, introspective lyrics, textured guitars and synth-driven arrangements.

Their music not only provides an evocative soundtrack for those seeking solace from the weight of life’s trials but also stands as a testament to the transformative power of art born through adversity.