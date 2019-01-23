Death Cab for Cutie Announce Summer Tour

Death Cab for Cutie have extended their tour in support of their 2018 album Thank You for Today. A new string of summer dates have been added to their tour itinerary. Check out the full list of upcoming dates below. Earlier this week, Death Cab performed on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” Watch that happen below.

Death Cab for Cutie:

01-24 Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre &

01-25 Manchester, United Kingdom – Albert Hall &

01-26 Glasgow, Scotland – O2 Academy &

01-28 Nottingham, United Kingdom – Rock City &

01-29 Leeds, United Kingdom – O2 Academy &

01-30 Bristol, United Kingdom – O2 Academy &

02-01 London, United Kingdom – Eventim Apollo &

02-02 Paris, France – Le Trianon &

02-03 Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma &

02-05 Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vredenburg Grote Zaal &

02-06 Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall &

02-07 Berlin, Germany – Astra Kulturhaus &

02-09 Hamburg, Germany – Große Freiheit &

02-10 Copenhagen, Denmark – VEGA &

02-11 Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus &

02-12 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene &

03-06 Melbourne, Australia – Hamer Hall

03-07 Melbourne, Australia – Hamer Hall

03-09 Canberra, Australia – Canberra Theatre

03-11 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Opera House

03-12 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Opera House

03-14 Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Arts Festival

03-29 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint ^

03-30 Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall ^

03-31 Albuquerque, NM – Kiva ^

04-02 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre ^

04-03 Houston, TX – Revention Music Center ^

04-04 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s ^

04-06 Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion ^

04-07 Memphis, TN – Orpheum ^

04-09 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum ^

04-10 Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall ^

04-12 Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium ^

04-13 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater ^

04-15 Nashville, TN – The Ryman ^

04-16 Nashville, TN – The Ryman ^

06-07 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ~

06-08 Nelsonville, OH – Nelsonville Music Festival

06-11 Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point @

06-12 South Burlington, VT – The Green at Shelburne @

06-14 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall @

06-15 Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium @

06-18 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre @

06-20 Toronto, ON – TD Echo Beach @

06-21 Cooperstown, NY – Brewery Ommegang @

06-22 Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival

06-25 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre %

07-07 Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater ~

07-08 St Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre ~

07-09 Mankato, MN – Vetter Stone Amphitheater ~

07-13 Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre

08-11 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl !

& with The Beths

^ with My Brightest Diamond

@ with Jenny Lewis

~ with Lala Lala

! with Car Seat Headrest

% with Mitski