DEAN M. COLLINS inks deal with Dr. Music Records and pays tribute to the American dream with his Country Music album “Land Where The Wishes Come True”

California-based musician DEAN M. COLLINS and Dr. Music Records are thrilled to announce their collaboration for releasing the new album “Land Where The Wishes Come True”, dropping on 06/16/2023. Featuring an exciting and entertaining blend of Country Music, Americana, and Bluegrass, the singer-songwriter reflects on his eventful life as a Kentucky farmer’s son, Delta Air Lines captain and former U.S. Navy pilot, as well as a family man and musician. He is supported by renowned guest musicians who altogether have received more than 60 Grammy Awards. Kenny Aronoff’s (e.g. Johnny Cash, John Mellencamp, Lady Gaga) dynamic drumming provides the foundation along with bassist James LoMenzo (e.g. White Lion, Black Label Society, Megadeth), while Smokin’ Brett Resnick (e.g. Kacey Musgraves, Brookes & Dunn) gives the songs his own accents with the pedal steel guitar. The same applies to Justin Moses’ (e.g. Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley, Peter Frampton) harmonic dobro, mandolin and banjo playing, as well as Michael Cleveland’s (e.g. Béla Fleck, Flamekeeper, Alison Kraus) filigree playing of the bluegrass fiddle and Jimmy Zavala’s (e.g. Eurythmics, Bon Jovi, Tom Petty, Jeff Beck) brilliant harmonica playing. Through this project’s broad experience and musical class, the album unfolds a detailed sound cosmos of Country Music, Americana and Bluegrass, which also features Pop accents and references to musical greats such as R.E.M. and Paul McCartney. Recorded by Dave Jenkins and Ralph Cacciurri (e.g. Glenn Frey, Coldplay, Ludacris) at Uncommon Studios LA and Parhelion Studios, several of the 13 songs were mixed and produced with DEAN M. COLLINS’ longtime friend and musical companion Thom Russo (e.g. Michael Jackson, Johnny Cash, Macy Gray) in Los Angeles, whose skillful production brought together the manifold inspirations and influences. Gavin Lurssen, who has already refined albums by the Foo Fighters, Robert Plant or the Game Of Thrones soundtrack, is responsible for the mastering. Together with DEAN M. COLLINS’ vocals, they all provide a clear and inviting sound that turns the album with meaningful lyrics into an extraordinary Country Music masterpiece.

DEAN M. COLLINS today also unveils both the cover artwork, digitally penned by Richard Touzimsky and the tracklist for the album “Land Where The Wishes Come True”, to be released digitally and as a digipak CD:

Land Where The Wishes Come True [feat. Michael Cleveland & Justin Moses] I Don’t Think She Knows [feat. Michael Cleveland & Kenny Aronoff] It Could Have Been Me [feat. Michael Cleveland & Smokin’ Brett Resnick] Here & Now [feat. Jimmy Zavala & Michael Cleveland] Nothing Lasts Forever [feat. Ty Bailie & Fran Banish] That’s All [feat. Michael Cleveland & Ty Bailie] Let It Go [feat. Jimmy Zavala] Time When We Were Close [feat. Justin Moses & Michael Cleveland] Still Gone [feat. Michael Cleveland& Smokin’ Brett Resnick] Athanasia [feat. Michael Cleveland] Coming Home [feat. Michael Cleveland & Justin Moses] Small Words [feat. Michael Cleveland & Justin Moses] Sorry (Closeout 602) [feat. Doug Pettibone and Michael Cleveland]

DEAN M. COLLINS’ new album invites on a journey of past loves, missed opportunities, precious bonds and experiences, all gathered along his life’s path. Thereby, an incomparable squad of world-class musicians recorded the beautifully scored, earthy Americana and Country Music songs. “Land Where The Wishes Come True” is an idealized America for DEAN M. COLLINS, where dreams become tangible, and deprivation and respect come first. Three singles will be pre-released to shorten the waiting time until the album. Kick-off is on 03/02/2023, with the release of the title track as the first single, along with a splendid music video bringing the meaning of the lyrics to life in expressive imagery. The two brand-new teasers give a first glimpse of this and will prick up your ears: https://youtu.be/mlUlN80jSGM | https://youtu.be/huAHooNjWfk

