deadmau5 Releases “XYZ (NERO Remix)” Today on mau5trap

“XYZ”–the latest single from world-renowned electronic musician deadmau5—has received a remix treatment from NERO. It is released today, August 23 on mau5trap. For their rendition, the U.K. trio trim down deadmau5’ fast tracking synths and driving beats instrumental to a five-minute edit incorporating sweeping and ethereal elements.

Listen to deadmau5’ “XYZ (NERO Remix)” now

“XYZ” serves as the lead single from the We Are Friends Vol. 11 label compilation due out on mau5trap later this year. Since 2012, the music compilation series has emitted the clear idea of giving airtime to fresh, newly discovered talent from deadmau5’ mau5trap label. Look for more new singles to drop from the label’s key and rising players over the next few months.

Meanwhile, NERO can be found supporting deadmau5 on the deadmau5 presents We Are Friends U.S. national tour. With shows already sold out in Philadelphia, Boston and Washington D.C., deadmau5, NERO and friends continue to make their way across the country through the end of the year.