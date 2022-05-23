deadmau5 Presents We Are Friends National U.S. Tour Launching July 15th

Since 2012, We Are Friends (WAF) has been a music compilation series with the clear idea of giving airtime to fresh, newly discovered talent from deadmau5’ mau5trap label. With its 11th edition due to arrive later this year and new singles to drop from the label’s key and rising players before then, the mau5trap family is celebrating the milestone with its first-ever branded tour: deadmau5 presents We Are Friends. Headlined by deadmau5, NERO (DJ set) will support on all shows with Kasablanca, Lamorn and more friends Bensley, BlackGummy, EDDIE, HNTR, LUPA, Morgin Madison and No Mana on select dates.

The WAF trek kicks off July 15 in Philadelphia at The Met and will take deadmau5 and friends across the U.S. through December with stops in Madison, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., Detroit, Buffalo, Chicago, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, San Francisco, and Boston. Also included are stops at iconic venues such as The Gorge in Washington and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Look for more dates to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, April 28 at 10:00am local time at livenation.com

deadmau5 is proud to partner with Fandiem throughout the WAF tour to inspire his fans to give back and win a chance for ‘Friends in Miami: The Ultimate Miami Basel Adventure.’ In support of The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), deadmau5 fans can get involved and Donate to Win at the time of ticket purchase, in person across all tour stops, and online via https://fandiem.com/sweeps/deadmau5 . Fans (21+ only) are automatically entered for a chance to win:

GRAND PRIZE: One (1) grand prize winner will receive round trip travel for two (2) to Miami Beach, FL + hotel accommodations, an exclusive jet ski adventure with deadmau5 (winner + guest), two (2) guest list passes for the deadmau5 show in Miami, a photo opportunity with deadmau5, two (2) priority access passes to the mau5hop Miami pop-up during Basel, a custom-designed and autographed mau5head, and merch bundle.

RUNNER UP: One (1) runner up winner will receive two (2) guest list passes to a non-festival show of their choice (General admission, backstage access not included) and a special deadmau5 merch package.

Anyone that donates $100 or more and will get a custom deadmau5 lapel pin.

For the tour, deadmau5—who is always active in the metaverse—is offering on April 26 ‘Market Lunchin,’ a new NFT drop with MakersPlace, the premier marketplace for rare and authentic digital artworks. The ‘1 of 1’ piece is part of a series of seven 1 of 1’s, with each owner receiving guestlist access to every single show on the tour. View the full collection here . deadmau5 is also putting aside a limited number of guestlist spots for each show to offer holders of his head5 collection. All attendees at each show will be gifted an NFT badge commemorating the tour. Look for unique opportunities throughout the tour for deadmau5 NFT holders including metaverse afterparties, unlocked new music and more.

The tour is also offering a limited number of WAF Tour Experience packages as a ticket add-on for each city. The package includes perks like a meet & greet with deadmau5, photo opportunity, early entry, merch bundle, a city specific digital badge and more. WAF Tour Experience packages are available for purchase only at www.mau5hop.com

Dates for the deadmau5 presets We Are Friends tour are:

Fri Jul 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met^#+

Thu Jul 21 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee^#~

Sat Jul 30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^#>

Sat Aug 20 – Washington, DC – Echostage^=

Sat Aug 27 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre^#%

Sat Sep 10 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre^+

Sat Sep 17 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Buffalo^#

Fri Sep 23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^<

Sat Oct 01 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center (indoors)^#

Sat Oct 08 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park^#

Sat Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre^#+

Fri Oct 21 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium^#-

Fri Nov 04 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*^+<

Sat Nov 05 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*^+<

Fri Dec 16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^#<

* AEG Co-Promotion

Support Key

^ NERO

# Kasablanca

+ Lamorn

~ Bensley

> BlackGummy

= No Mana B2B EDDIE

% HNTR

< Morgin Madison

– Lupa