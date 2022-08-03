deadmau5 “My Heart Has Teeth” featuring Skylar Gray Available Now on ‘Resident Evil’ (Soundtrack From the Netflix Series)

For deadmau5, summer 2022 is for new music and shows. Tomorrow (July 15) deadmau5 and friends NERO, Kasablanca and Lamorn get the party started with the kickoff of the deadmau5 presents We Are Friends (WAF) tour at The Met in Philadelphia. Meanwhile earlier today deadmau5’ track “My Heart Has Teeth” featuring Skylar Grey made its premiere via Rolling Stone. The song appears on Resident Evil (Soundtrack From The Netflix Series) out now on Milan Records.

For his contribution to the action-adventure-horror soundtrack, deadmau5 drew upon his older JUNO and Jupiter synths forgoing trendy analog synths and sci-fi features, resulting in a grindy, downtempo vibe. “’Dystopian suburbia’ is the kind of vibe I had in mind when making this song. It’s been pretty cool because I like that weird, corporate overtone of this entity that owns the village if you would. I just imagine what that would be like while roughly composing the song with of course the vocal accoutrement of Ms. Skylar Grey. She’s an amazing talent to work with and she just nailed the lyrics.” Look for the song to be available as a single on deadmau5’ label mau5trap soon.

Listen to the full Resident Evil (Soundtrack From The Netflix Series) featuring deadmau5 “My Heart Has Teeth (ft Skylar Grey)” here

Presented with Live Nation, the first-ever branded WAF trek will take deadmau5 and friends across the U.S. through December with stops in Madison, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., Detroit, Buffalo, Chicago, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, San Francisco and Boston as well as the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Look for more dates to be announced. Headlined by deadmau5, NERO (DJ set) will support on all shows with Kasablanca, Lamorn and more friends TBA on select dates.

Since 2012, We Are Friends (WAF) has been a music compilation series with the clear idea of giving airtime to fresh, newly discovered talent from deadmau5’ mau5trap label. It’s 11th edition We Are Friends Vol. 11 is due to arrive in early 2023 with new singles to drop from the label’s key and rising players before then leading with “XYZ”—deadmau5’ fast tracking synth and driving beat dominating nine-and-a-half-minute instrumental. The next single comes from Kasablanca with “Transitory” on July 29 and a NERO remix of “XYZ” is due to arrive August 26.

Listen to deadmau5’ “XYZ” now

Celebrate 15 years of mau5trap