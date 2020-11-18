deadmau5 & Kiesza Arrive with New Single “Bridged By A Lightwave”

This summer electronic artist deadmau5 surprised fans with “Pomegrante,” a critically acclaimed collaboration with The Neptunes. Now, to close 2020, he returns with a new single “Bridged By A Lightwave” with singer/songwriter Kiesza out now on mau5trap.

Listen to deadmau5 & Kiesza’s “Bridged By A Lightwave” out now on mau5trap here: https://d5.ffm.to/bbal

Fans who attended deadmau5’ early 2020 cubev3 live shows in New York City and Philadelphia were treated to the song during his technology-fueled sets. “Bridged By A Lightwave”—a seven-minute musical odyssey which made its premiere on SIRIUSXM BPM and Kiesza’s first ever collaboration with deadmau5–brings him back to the dance floors destined to become another great work in his pantheon of female-fronted collaborations which also includes “Drama Free” featuring LIGHTS, “I Remember” with Kaskade, “Sofi Needs A Ladder” featuring SOFI, “Raise Your Weapon” featuring Greta Svabo Bech and the deadmau5 remix of Morgan Page’s “The Longest Road” featuring Lissie.

A fellow Canadian via Calgary, Kiesza has managed to bring her unique carefree spirit to every journey she embarked on. As a former member of the Royal Canadian Navy, a ballet dancer, and beauty queen, she exploded onto the music scene in 2014 when her hit song “Hideaway” became a global smash hit and fans fell in love with more than just her songs.

“deadmau5 and I used to endlessly run into one another at festivals and always talked about working together one day. I think we talked about it for at least four years before we actually finally got down to business. I have Joel’s beautiful wife Kelly to thank for holding us both to our word. She has always been a huge supporter of my music and never let us off the hook for committing to work,” says Kiesza. “Finally, one day he sent me a track to write over. I wasn’t proud of my initial ideas and being a big fan of Joel, I was determined to give him my absolute best work. One night as I was heading to Norway from the UK to mentor music young students, my taxi hit a massive traffic jam and I soon realized I wasn’t going to make my flight. We were at a standstill for almost an hour before we began inching toward the airport. But as I was sitting there peering out the window, like magic, all of a sudden the entire song just appeared. I pulled out my phone as fast I could to capture the words and they flew in. It was as if someone was threading the song into my mind from another dimension. By the time I finally arrived at airport, my flight had long departed, but ‘Bridged By A Lightwave’ had landed in this ‘3D place.’”

About KIESZA

Kiesza stormed onto the scene in 2014 with her impassioned hit “Hideaway,” which has since accrued over a billion streams; the accompanying one-shot video has been featured on several best-of-decade lists. Her debut studio album Sound Of A Woman saw her top charts globally and moved over a million units. Top-tier musicians soon rushed to work with her, and the rising Canadian talent soon counted herself as a feature on releases from the likes of Skrillex, Diplo, Duran Duran and Joey Bada$$, to name a few. The Canadian multi-hyphenate also has a foot in the fashion world, serving as the face of campaigns for top brands like Fendi and Maison Birks. After a life-changing car crash put her on a two-year hiatus, Kiesza returned as an independent artist, releasing her sophomore album CRAVE through her own label Zebra Spirit Tribe. The new decade marks a promising new beginning for one of the last decade’s biggest breakouts—and this time, she’s doing it her way.

About deadmau5:

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced ‘dead mouse’), is one of the world’s most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his platinum-certified single “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff,” as well as “Professional Griefers,” “Sofi Needs A Ladder” and “I Remember,” he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums: an orchestral album where’s the drop? , W:/2016ALBUM/ and > album title goes here < (both reached #1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Chart), 4×4=12 (recognized for having sold well over 1,000,000 copies in the U.S.), For Lack Of A Better Name , Random Album Title and while(1<2) . The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist’s ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts 15 million and more over his combined social media channels. His latest music offerings which includes original productions, remixes and collaborations with featured guests like Rob Swire (“Monophobia”), Lights (“Drama Free”), Shotty Horroh, Scene of Action and more can be found on the mau5ville: level 1, 2 & 3 series. deadmau5 2019 with his first ever film score for the Jonas Akerlund-directed spy thriller Polar available worldwide now via Netflix with its soundtrack released on mau5trap as well as celebrated the release of here’s the drop! , an album of remixes of material from his 2018 orchestral album where’s the drop? For it, plenty of revered tastemakers such as Morgan Page, Matt Lange, PEEKABOO, Mr. Bill and more have been tapped for their talents to make this remix album a cerebral journey through sound. Over the course of his extraordinarily successful U.S. cubev3 tour late 2019/early 2020 which ranked in the Top 10 of Pollstar’s top tours globally, deadmau5 released a trilogy of singles. “FALL,” “COASTED” and “SATRN” were new material featured as part of his new live show complimenting the most complex production he has ever presented. His latest releases “Pomegranate” with The Neptunes and “Bridged By A Lightwave” with Kiesza are out now.

