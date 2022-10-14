deadmau5 & Kaskade’s Kx5 New Single “Alive” featuring The Moth & The Flame Out Now

Following their reigning Top40 radio smash “Escape” and latest single “Take Me High,” deadmau5 and Kaskade – known jointly as Kx5 – are back again with a new offering. “Alive” featuring American alternative rock outfit The Moth & The Flame (TMTF) is out today via mau5trap/Arkade.

Listen to “Alive” now here

As the third stop of Kx5’s sonic exploration, “Alive” is a tougher sounding song with its galloping beat, triumphant synth swells and yearning vocals courtesy of TMTF, an act with a distinctive approach towards sky-scraping, emotive alternative rock and heady brand of lush, atmospheric indie who previously collaborated with Kaskade on “Haunt Me.” Paired with Kx5’s captivating production, look for “Alive” to transcend between the genres these artists collectively thrive in.

deadmau5 and Kaskade first paired together in 2008 on “I Remember” – a genre-defining anthem which recently appeared on Rolling Stone’s ‘200 Greatest Dance Songs of All Time’ list, with the rock bible stating, “…a collaboration between two of the biggest dance stars to emerge in the late 2000s — has an appealing modesty about it, even as it induces mass singalongs at festivals (still).” Since then, they have collaborated on tracks but with Kx5 they have solidified it into a wholly new artistic project, one which will consist of more studio releases in the coming months leading into an album, as well as a greatly anticipated live show set for December 10 at Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum.

Tickets for Kx5 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 10 are available now here