Dawson Fuss Unveils Debut EP, Edge Of Adolescence

Fast-rising indie-pop artist, Dawson Fuss has just released his dynamic, self-affirming EP, edge of adolescence. The seven-track debut is a testament to Dawson’s songwriting and ability to channel his most vulnerable moments into cathartic anthems. The lyrics of each song paint vivid illustrations of intimate and compelling moments in his life. It is this raw honesty that connects with listeners and leaves them feeling understood and appreciated. edge of adolescence is now available to stream and download on digital platforms worldwide.

edge of adolescence channels that awkward stage of no longer being a child, but not quite an adult. Through hypnotizing melodies layered over a diverse array of instrumental arrangements, and his signature silken vocals, Dawson Fuss proves that it’s possible to create art that is deeply personal and equally relatable. There are three new songs on the EP: “Real Boys Don’t Cry,” “Confused,” and “Never Really Knew.” The collection of anthems, ballads, and bops aptly convey the story of young-adulthood that inspires, captivates, and soothes, never missing a beat. “Never Really Knew” touches on the loss of a friend to suicide and how grief is incredibly nuanced and even harder to process when you’re so young. “My brain was ignorant of the severity of what I went through, so I held off any kind of grief work,” Dawson explains. “After eventually speaking with a counselor about what I had gone through and my lack of acceptance of it, she recommended I try writing a song about it to begin the processing stage of grief. Once my pencil touched the paper, my thoughts floated from my subconscious to the scratch of the pencil. It was one of the fastest songs I wrote.” Another standout track is “Confused.” The upbeat tune is about feeling just that: confused. “I wrote it right after I broke up with my ex, about feeling complete confusion during the relationship about whether or not it was what I wanted. Being my first real relationship, I felt some kind of obligation to feel a certain way about my partner that didn’t come naturally, so it put me in this weird position where I did like him, but I was stretching my emotions to a place where the faulty emotions dominated the real ones.” From start to finish, edge of adolescence is a rollercoaster of emotionality that serves as an in-depth look into a stage of life that is often overlooked.

In the short time that Dawson Fuss has been releasing music, he’s already enraptured audiences and garnered praise from a number of publications including The Santa Barbara Independent, Atwood Magazine, Indiewavves, Outloud Culture!, Pop Wrapped, and more. The Santa Barbara Independent beamed that “​​he carries himself as if he were in his twenties, and he has the work ethic and introspection to show for it.” Growing up in Santa Barbara, Dawson began starring in local musical productions and other theatre programs at the early age of five. This inspired him to pursue a music career where he could transform emotions into lyrics through the art of songwriting. Since then, his passion for music has only continued to grow, performing at his school in two choirs and most recently placing in the top-three local competition Teen Star Santa Barbara, which American Idol’s Randy Jackson judged. When Dawson isn’t creating music, he’s exploring other art mediums that he’s passionate about, including photography and cinematography.

edge of adolescence is a body of work that captures not only Dawson’s personal journey with growth and maturation, but the journeys of many others who will be able to connect and vibe with each of these songs. The EP is available to stream and download on digital platforms worldwide. Keep up with Dawson’s journey via his website, Instagram or TikTok.