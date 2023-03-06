Davina Michelle “Heartbeat” lands at radio: Radio/Media Download Here

Davina Michelle, born as Michelle Davina Hoogendoorn in 1995, pushed herself into the spotlight through her YouTube channel, which launched in 2016 and now has nearly 1.5 million subscribers. Her performance of the P!NK classic “What About Us” (over 20 million views) went viral and has become legendary. “Now I know how it’s supposed to sound,” P!NK commented and so an American tour followed. In 2018 she participated in a famous Dutch TV show ‘Beste Zangers’ (Best Singers), which earned her No. 1 hit-record for eleven weeks, with a five-time platinum status. Music awards continue to follow, culminating 2019 with her first Edison Award for ‘Best New Artist’. In August 2019 she performed as the support act for P!NK in front of 50,000 visitors The Hague, The Netherlands. Single releases like ‘Skyward’, ‘Better Now’, ‘Beat Me’* (*written for the F1 Grand Prix in Zandvoort) and ‘my own world’ became platinum and gold hits in the time that followed. They were the prelude to her debut album ‘my own world’ released in August 2020, which was awarded with a gold status. To her own surprise she closed 2020 with her second Edison Award for ‘Best Pop Artist’ and the Dutch radio Q Music Award for ‘Best Live Act’. During the Corona pandemic lockdown, she delivered an emotional version of ’17 Miljoen Mensen’ (17 million people) from an empty Ahoy Rotterdam, one of the largest event halls in the Netherlands. It soon became her third No. 1 hit. When the Eurovision Song Contest came in 2021, she sang the track ‘Sweet Water’ during the intermission in front of 183 million viewers worldwide. After

winning her third Edison for ‘Best Pop Artist’ in 2021, she completely sold out Ahoy on her own twice in May 2022 with her ‘HYPER’ shows. Meanwhile, she is setting her sights on Belgium and Germany to expand her career. Davina Michelle is ready for a huge US radio event as her new “Heartbeat” takes flight.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Davina Michelle

Song Title: Heartbeat

Publishing: Sebastiaan Brouwer/Davina Michelle

Publishing Affiliation: BUMA

Album Title: Heartbeat

Record Label: 8Ball