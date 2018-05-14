David T Dunn’s New Single “Catch That Train” Receives Global Distribution and Airplay

‘Capturing the true spirit of Americana, David T. Dunn sings with a tremendous spirit on “Catch That Train”. Done with the greatest of care, David T. Dunn’s lyricism recalls the storytelling abilities of Bob Dylan in painting a portrait of a person living their life to the fullest. Everything works, from the raw grit of the guitar to the bluesy organ vamps’. Vince Penor – Skope Magazine.

Shortly after its worldwide release through Star 1 Records, David T Dunn’s new single “Catch That Train” has been receiving national airplay with chart gains on both the New Music Weekly Top 50 and The Airplay Today National Top 100 Country/Americana charts..

Dunn best describes his music as “Rock n Roll with blues and country influences…with a little Punk mixed in for attitude ” His goals are simple, to write and record more songs while playing as many live shows as possible.

Catch That Train is a single off David T. Dunn’s newly released EP of the same name and is now available in over 140 countries and more than 700 streaming and download platforms or by visiting http://star1ent.com/david-t-dunn/audio