David Haerle Releases Song & Music Video For Poignant New Single “No More We”

Los Angeles singer/songwriter/guitarist DAVID HAERLE has always pulled from his own life experiences as inspiration for his music. His latest single “No More We,” out now, is another deeply personal and poignant release.

The song is inspired by the recent and sudden passing of DAVID’s brother Christian, who lived an adventurous and spirited life but who suffered from an addiction to alcohol and drugs and a traumatic brain injury: “The song ‘No More We’ looks back on our childhood together and the summers spent at our grandparent’s farm in Tennessee. Experiencing the wonder of the world through the eyes of two young brothers before there was even a hint of the adult troubles that lay ahead of us. It’s saying goodbye to the brother I loved so much. We shared all these important and exhilarating memories. Now that he’s gone, I alone carry those memories. And in that sense, there is no more we.”

Under The Radar first premiered the song and video and noted: “Haerle has long made personal songwriting a hallmark of his music, but ‘No More We’ is likely his most heartbreaking and poignant release yet. With his latest release, Haerle pens a touching tribute to his late brother Christian. While the song’s gently strummed acoustic songwriting and plaintive piano accents don’t shy away from the tragic backstory, the song itself focuses on the innocence of the brothers’ shared youth…It’s a gorgeous tribute, made all the more bittersweet through Haerle’s unadorned instrumentation and plain-spoken lyrics.”

“No More We” follows the release of DAVID’s sophomore album Death Valley (May 2020), which garnered praise from several acclaimed music publications including American Songwriter, Billboard, Goldmine, Glide Magazine, Elmore Magazine and Americana Highways, among others.

DAVID has taken a unique path that has led to where he is today. His father Martin emigrated from Germany to pursue a dream of working in the country music industry and co-founded the independent label CMH Records (Country Music Heritage). His maternal grandparents co-owned the first full time country music radio station in Nashville, WENO. The King of Country Music, Roy Acuff, took him onstage at the Grand Ole’ Opry before a full house when he was 9 years of age. After picking up the guitar at age 13, he played in rock and alternative new wave bands during the 80’s, before becoming a music agent at ICM. Then his father passed away suddenly and at just 24 years-old, David took over the family business and has served as president of CMH Records, now CMH Label Group, ever since.

Making music took a back seat to running the label, but DAVID never stopped playing guitar and in recent years, he has returned to his passion of performing and releasing original music. His debut album Garden of Edendale was released in Summer 2018.

